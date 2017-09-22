Kamal Haasan wants to be Chief Minister for people of Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Sep 22: Noted actor-director Kamal Haasan is all set to don the role of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (no, not in a film, as the veteran is known for experimenting with a wide-range of characters, but in real), provided he is voted to power.

On a day when Haasan met Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in Chennai on Thursday, the national award-winning actor in an interview to television news channel, India Today, said, "I want to be the CM for the people of TN."

But before taking the all-important political plunge officially, the actor added he would prepare a road map for it. "Entering politics would be like donning crown of thorns," Haasan told the TV channel.

The meeting between Kejriwal and Haasan led to a lot of speculations if the former asked the actor-director to join the AAP. Although no official statements were made by either Haasan or Kejriwal whether the actor would join the AAP or nor, but the Delhi CM asked Haasan to join politics.

Talking to reporters after the meeting in Chennai, Haasan and Kejriwal said they both are against corruption and communalism and that is why they are together.

Like Kejriwal who entered politics after a massive anti-corruption movement across the country in 2012, Haasan too have been attacking politicians in TN for their alleged corrupt practices.

"Kamal has some great ideas. He is a person who is ready to stick his neck out. I have been a fan of Kamal, and I am happy to join hands with him against corruption and communalism," said Kejriwal after holding talks with the actor. He stressed Haasan should enter politics.

"Today's meeting is a foundation for a movement of anti-corruption and anti-communalism. This discussion will continue," Kejriwal said. "Kamal is known for his integrity and courage. We exchanged views on the issues faced by Tamil Nadu and India as a whole and our exchanges will continue," he added.

Regarding his future plans, Haasan said, "I must prepare before I take a plunge. I am meeting people and will give them a roadmap soon." Recently, Haasan met Kerala CM and Communist Party leader Pinarayi Vijayan in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram.

"People concerned are not interested in left or right or any isms. I think if you look at people and their concerns, the isms will find its way," Haasan said.

The actor-director after meeting the Kerala CM had said that his colour was definitely not saffron, indicating that he was not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Thursday, during the TV interview, the actor sported a black shirt and said that it was his political colour as it contained all the colours, including saffron.

During the interview, Haasan said that he has always been political. "I became political the first time I voted in an election."

As a politician, Haasan promised that he would initiate the process of change. He, however, added that the public should have patience, as there are no swift remedies, only the long haul.

