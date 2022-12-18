Ready to quit cinema if it becomes hurdle to political career: Kamal Haasan

Chennai Rains: Kamal Haasan asks fans to help flood victims as his birthday gift

Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19 after US trip

Kamal Haasan to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

India

pti-PTI

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed eight states.

Chennai, Dec 18: Top star and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 in Delhi.

According to the party, Haasan, addressing office bearers here, said he has been invited by Rahul Gandhi to participate in the Yatra.

MNM spokesperson Murali Appas told PTI that party workers, led by their leader Haasan, would take part in the Gandhi-led foot march in the national capital.

"Our leader made the announcement addressing office-bearers," he said. Chaired by Haasan, MNM's administrative and executive committee and district secretaries meeting was held here on Sunday.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed eight states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, Rajasthan.

With over 2,800 kilometres under his belt, Gandhi has managed to catch the attention of his supporters as well as detractors.