Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19 after US trip

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Nov 22: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning from his US trip. He later got himself tested for Covid and the result came out positive.

"I had a mild cough after my US trip. It is confirmed now that it is Covid. I'm under isolation. I realised that the pandemic is not yet over and request everyone to stay safe," he tweeted.

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

During his US visit, Haasan had on November 15 held discussions at Chicago with his North America-based supporters who apprised him on their initiatives so far and future plans. The MNM chief congratulated them for their support to their motherland, despite being in a foreign country for work.

On November 7, Kamal Haasan turned 67. The remarkable talent, known by the epithet Ulaganayagan stepped into the world of cinema with the 1960 film Kalathur Kannammaa alongside Gemini Ganesan and Savitri at a tender age of 7 years.

Not just acting, but the multi-talented personage also proved his potential in different fields of cinema, be it screenwriting, direction, production, dance or music.

Hosting the Tamil version of Bigg Boss, Haasan ultimately proved that there is no one who could match him or his standards.

On work front, Kamal will next be seen in Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.