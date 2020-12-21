Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with AIADMK, DMK, says will not go with kazhagams

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Dec 21: In a recent development, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday said that his party would not forge any alliance with Kazhagam parties, apparently referring to DMK and AIADMK, in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

"There will be no alliance with Kazhagam parties in the forthcoming Assembly election (in Tamil Nadu)," Haasan was quoted as saying at Kanchipuram, Chennai by news agency. The MNM chief said that his party want to focus on "economic revolution".

"We will begin the second phase of our campaign from the birthplace of Anna... I am here with IAS Santosh Babu who resigned because of pressure and corruption and he has joined our party," he said.

Haasan said that if elected to power in the state after Assembly polls, his party would have a straight forward scheme to people. "We will provide service to people's doorsteps. All house will be digitally connected. All city infrastructure will be given to the village so that migrant will not take place. Enterprise economy will be given focus so that small scale industries will be focussed," he said.

"Internet will be declared as a basic human right. We can give 200 MBPS free to every home which will be a common property resource," he said.