Kamal Haasan has a dream, and here's what it is

Speaking at a literary festival held at the national capital, superstar Kamal Haasan got candid about his dream and aspirations about politics and the nation, which is nothing less than a political potboiler now, especially ahead of the much waited Gujarat Election.

Answering the question, that most of his followers now might be wondering about, whether he is now a politician first or an artist, he said, "I am an actor to begin with, and that's my livelihood. But my call is towards politics, it is just a tool through which I can do something for my country," He also said, "I think everybody should become a politician considering the condition of our nation. Corruption is amidst us, and we should take the onus on ourselves and do something to change it,"

Reminding everyone at the venue of Gandhi's Satyagraha movement, the actor turned politician opened up about his aspirations and said, "I too have a dream. I have a dream that we can actually execute what the Constitution says," He further added that his dream is not of film-making of money-making, hence he does not have any fear of failure.

Taking about Tamil Nadu, where he hails from, he said that his idea of change should begin from his home, and he would like to do something for the farmers of Tamil Nadu and then he would thing about national politics.

However, the very candid Hassan remained tight-lipped about the name of the political party that he would launch and also if he would like to extend his support to BJP and Congress. But he said, that the name, and the manifesto of the party would be made public very soon.

Talking about his support to BJP and Congress, Kamal Haasan said, "My interest lies with the betterment of Tamil Nadu and both BJP and Congress are interested in Tamil Nadu, so whoever helps me fulfill my dreams and ideas for the state would have my support,"

Haasan also spoke on the recent uprising about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, which is facing a lot of wrath from different groups. He said that the people are being over-sensitive towards the film. He called the outrage wrong and said,"It wrongs the democracy we keep on beating our chest about,"

OneIndia News