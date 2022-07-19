Kallakurichi violence: SC rejects plea of victim's father to stay second autopsy

Maha political crisis: SC agrees to list pleas filed by Shiv Sena MLAs Of Uddhav Camp on July 20

New Delhi, July 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the victim's father's plea to stay the re-postmortem of the Class 12 student who was found dead at a private school in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu.

The victim's father had moved the top court a plea to include a doctor of his choice to be included in the panel constituted by the HC for re-postmortem.

The Madras High Court on Monday had ordered a re-postmortem on the body of the 17-year-old girl, whose death had sparked off the violence in Tamil Nadu on July 17.

A 17-year-old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area, about 15 km from here, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises. Kallakurichi is about 260 km from Chennai and is near Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu.

The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor.

Reportedly, a postmortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. Police registered a case and initiated probe.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police have detained several staff of the school, including the two teachers.

Also, about 300 men have been detained and are being questioned for their involvement in violent acts and for vandalising the school on July 17.

On Sunday, 70 people were arrested for violence and 2 men and a woman holding senior positions in the school management were held in connection with the girl's death.

The two teachers teaching Maths and Chemistry face allegations from the dead girl's family and it includes torturing their child over her studies.

