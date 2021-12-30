Kalicharan Maharaj arrested from Khajuraho over derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Pakistan: Cops find woman in deep sleep next to body parts of 70 year old man

New Delhi, Dec 30: Religious leader Kalicharan alias Abhijit Sarag has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho for allegedly making derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi and praising Nathuram Godse.

Addressing a contentious religious conclave in Raipur on December 26, Kalicharan had hailed Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse. He had also asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

A case has been registered against him and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur for using an expletive against Mahatma Gandhi. According to the details, a police team is taking Kalicharan to Chhattisgarh's Raipur from Madhya Pradesh.

Raipur Superintendent of Police, Prashant Agrawa said,''Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused.''

Three different teams of Raipur Police were sent in search of Kalicharan to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

The Naupada police station official said a case was registered under IPC sections 294, 295A, 298, 505(2) and 506(2) for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings as well as other offences.

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:36 [IST]