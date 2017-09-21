Kakatiya University Degree results 2017 declared, website crashes, how to check

The Kakatiya University Degree results 2017 were declared. The official website however crashed and was not responding. The results were declared on the official website.

Due to multiple logins at the same time, the website slowed down. The University has declared results for various undergraduate courses. Results have been declared at the official website of Kakatiya University at kuexams.org. Candidates can also get result related information at kakatiya.ac.in and manabadi.com.

How to check Kakatiya University degree results 2017?

  • Go to kakatiya.ac.in
  • Click on Examinations
  • It will take you to another page where you can follow any of the following links to check your respective result:
  • Enter your Examination Hall Ticket Number, Security code and submit
  • Download result
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Thursday, September 21, 2017, 9:53 [IST]
