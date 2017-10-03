Kailash Satyarthi expresses concern over plight of Rohingya children

Indore, Sep 3: Expressing concern over the plight of children of Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi said resolving the humanitarian crisis is the moral responsibility of the world community and sought the intervention of the UN.

The rights activists was in the city today as part of his countrywide tour to spread awareness about the child protection. "If any child is being victimised during the current Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, then this is the moral responsibility of the world community to resolve this crisis," he told reporters. Satyarthi said the United Nations should intervene to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Stressing the need for "clear and strict" anti-child trafficking laws in India, Satyarthi said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had recently indicated that the government could move towards enacting such law.

Stating that thousands of cases pertaining to harassment of children are pending resolution, he demanded setting up of a special court in every district of the country for time-bound hearing of such cases.

Demanding a total ban on pornography in the country, Satyarthi said the government should take help of IT experts to ensure that minors cannot access such content on Internet.

