Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1112
BJP1009
IND30
OTH50
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG4849
BJP4926
IND94
OTH77
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG4423
BJP123
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS285
TDP, CONG+120
AIMIM07
OTH13
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF026
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
    Kailash Meghwal, oldest unmarried legislator, elected by whopping 74,542 votes

    By Pti
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 11: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal on Tuesday registered a thumping victory in the state polls by defeating his nearest rival with a record 74,542 votes.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The five-time MLA defeated Congress candidate Mahaveer Prasad from Shahpura seat of Bhilwara constituency. Meghwal (84) was pitted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the second time from Shahpura seat.

    Also Read A BJP whitewash as Congress crawls back into the Hindi heartland

    He had won the 2013 assembly election by a margin of 43,666 votes. The Speaker in the 14th Rajasthan Assembly was born on March 22, 1934, in Majwada of Udaipur district.

    He completed his MA and LLB. He has held various political portfolios in the state and central government. Meghwal, a three-time MP and former Union minister, has worked for awakening the oppressed sections of the society for their educational and economic advancement.

    PTI

