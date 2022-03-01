With plans to set up units in Bengal, RSS holds meet at Naxalbari

Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar rushed to the hospital after car accident in West Bengal

New Delhi, Mar 01: Bhuban Badyakar, the peanut seller from West Bengal who became an overnight sensation after viral Bengali song 'Kacha Badam,' met with a car accident on late Monday morning.

The incident took place while he was learning how to drive his second-hand car which he purchased recently. The singer was immediately sent to a Super Speciality hospital in Birhum, West Bengal after he hurt his chest.

Bhuban's song Kacha Badam has become the most viral song of the year so far with everyone hooked onto the catchy tune and lyrics and making Instagram Reels. Most

Recently, he was seen dancing to his own song in an Instagram Reel uploaded by actor Neel Bhattacharya.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, Badyakar was seen dancing to the song along with a group who are all doing the famous hook steps.

"With the Man Himself who sang this song. Support This Gem... Happy to meet him," the caption of the video said.

Bhuban Badyakar hails from the Dubrajpur block of Kuraljuri village of Laxminarayan Pur Panchayat in West Bengal.

