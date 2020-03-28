Kabul strike: Kerala man is second Indian to strike on foreign soil

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 28: The Islamic State in its magazine, Naba released the image of a Kerala based operative, while claiming that he was part of the Gurdwara attack in Kabul. The attack claimed 25 lives and the Indian agencies said that it was clearly aimed at conveying a message to India.

The Kerala operative has been identified as Muhsin Trikaripur alias Mohammad Muhasin Nangarath Abdullah. Ironically he becomes the second Indian to be involved in an attack on foreign soil.

The first known Indian to be involved in an attack on foreign soil was. Fayaz Kagzi alias Abdullah Gazar Khan. It may be recalled that he was killed on July 4 2016, while attempting a strike near the US consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Kabul attack: A classic false flag operation by the ISI

Kagzi was originally recruited into the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. However later on he was tasked by the ISI, Pakistan to carry out an attack for the Islamic State. Following the Jeddah strike, the ISIS claimed responsibility for the same. Kagzi, it may recalled was part of the Aurangabad arms haul case busted in Maharashtra. Following this, he had fled to Pakistan in 2006. He was then moved to Saudi Arabia on travel documents provided by Pakistan.

The Indian agencies are closely watching the developments and also coordinating with their counterparts in Afghanistan. Muhasin's name has not officially cropped up in the probe of now says a senior officials with the Intelligence Bureau. However the information that the Indian agencies have on him clearly suggest that he was highly trained. He had left for Afghanistan in 2018 itself and had been extensively trained for a mammoth operation such as this, the officer cited above also said.