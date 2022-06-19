Kabul attack: India to grant e-visas to over 100 Sikhs, Hindus

How the hasty Afghanistan pull-out by US added to rise in Islamic radicalisation in India

New Delhi, Jun 19: India is set to grant e-visas to 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan following a terror attack on Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul on Saturday, sources have told news agency ANI.

The government took the decision in this matter last night. On the other hand, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) on Sunday claimed the responsibility for the Karte Parwan Gurdwara attack in Kabul.

ISKP released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack. According to ISKP, 'Abu Mohammed al Tajiki' carried out the attack which lasted for three hours. The group claimed that besides submachine guns and hand grenades, four IEDs and a car bomb were also used in the attack. It further claimed that about 50 Hindu Sikhs and Taliban members were killed in the attack and the attack was conducted as revenge for the insult of Prophet Mohammed by an Indian politician.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. He also prayed for the safety and well-being of the devotees.

He tweeted, "Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees."

However, in the attack, only two people were killed and seven others were wounded. Strong action has already been taken against those who made derogatory remarks. A statement was also issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect.

Recently, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal were suspended from the party over their alleged inflammatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed. The Centre asserted that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.