Kaali movie poster shows goddess smoking, draws flak for hurting Hindu sentiments

New Delhi, July 04: The poster of a documentary film depicting Hindu goddess Kaali smoking has sparked outrage for hurting Hindu sentiments.

Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai recently shared the poster for her upcoming documentary film on social media, which shows a woman dressed as the Hindu goddess smoking a cigarette. In the background, the rainbow flag, symbolising the LGBT community can also be seen.

"Super thrilled to share the launch" of the film at the Aga Khan Museum as part of its "Rhythms of Canada" segment, the Madurai-born film-maker wrote on Twitter.

Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its “Rhythms of Canada”

Link: https://t.co/RAQimMt7Ln



I made this performance doc as a cohort of https://t.co/D5ywx1Y7Wu@YorkuAMPD @TorontoMet @YorkUFGS



Feeling pumped with my CREW❤️ pic.twitter.com/L8LDDnctC9 — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 2, 2022

However, the poster did not go well with the netizens. Users slammed the filmmaker for hurting their religious sentiments through the depiction of the goddess, and are demanding that the poster be withdrawn.

The hashtag 'ArrestLeenaManimekalai' also trended on Twitter."

"This is deliberately hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees. Freedom of speech doesn't mean- that one can cross the line and show anything in the garb of creativity. How can this be allowed to even release on digital platforms? Kindly take a note," posted a Twitter user.

This is deliberately hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees. Freedom of speech doesn’t mean— that one can cross the line and show anything in the garb of creativity.



How can this be allowed to even release on digital platforms? Kindly take a note. @ianuragthakur https://t.co/J4H9CS5eiu — Sadhavi Khosla🇮🇳 (@sadhavi) July 3, 2022

Hurting Religious sentiments of Hindus by depicting Hindu Goddesses objectionably@LeenaManimekali giving u 12 hrs to tender unconditional apology or else legal actions will be initiated against you & your entire team

Your tweet is Archived, so dont try 2 delete https://t.co/g2dkosiBQW — Kalinga Rights Forum (@KalingaForum) July 3, 2022

Later, Leena asked people to choose 'love over hate' amid the negative feedback she was receiving.

"'Toronto Metropolitan University' invited some of the best film students from across Canada to participate in a camp to make films about Canada's diverse culture. 'Kali' is the film that I participated in and contributed to that camp. I have acted, directed and produced it," she said.

According to the latest reports, an FIR has been filed against the documentary film's director Leena Manimekalai. She has been accused of intentionally hurting religious sentiments with the "highly objectionable" post.