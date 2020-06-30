K K Venugopal re-appointed as Attorney General of India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 30: Attorney General, K K Venugopal has been re-appointed as the top law officer. His tenure has been extended by another year.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and five additional solicitor generals, Vikramjit Banerjee, Aman Lekhi, Madhavi Divan, KM Nataraj, and Sanjay Jain got another three-year term extension starting July 1, 2020.

Senior advocates, Balbir Singh, Suryaprakash V Raju, R S Suri, N Venkataraman, Jayant K Sud, and Aishwarya Bhati were also appointed as additional solicitor generals. Two additional solicitor generals, Pinky Anand and A N S Nadkarni were however dropped from the list of ASGs.

Venugopal along with Mehta have been defending the government in various important matters such as Article 370, the citizenship law, to name a few.