Jyotiraditya Scindia will be face of Congress in MP polls as Digvijaya goes on 'apolitical' yatra

The Congress party on Wednesday made it official that Jyotiraditya Scindia will be its face in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. Putting an end to long drawn speculations over who among Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath and Scindia will be the party's pick, senior leader Kamal Nath himself made the announcement in Scindia's constituency Guna.

The announcement comes at a time when former Chief Minister and the seniormost Congressman from the state, Digvijaya Singh, is all set to begin a 3400 km walk that he deems in "apolitical". It has been a downward slide for Digvijaya Singh within his party ever since Congress failed to gather support and form the government in Goa where it emerged as the single largest party.

Singh was removed as in-charge general secretary of Goa and Karnataka soon after the BJP grabbed the opportunity to come to power in Goa. He was also ousted as in charge of Telangana. Now, in an attempt to keep himself relevant in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh whether or not as a Congressman, Singh has decided to go on a six-month-long journey walking around the Narmada river starting Saturday.

While the Congress has been sidelining Singh ever since it failed to form a government in Goa, the party also wants to keep away from the controversial statements he has been making in the recent past leading to Twitter feuds, famously with Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao.

Considering the assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress party had plans of replacing Mallikarjun Kharge as its leader in the Lok Sabha with Scindia or Nath so the former can add value in Karnataka. With Scindia now being made the face of the party in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the elections, Kamal Nath, in all likelihood, is set to become the Congress party leader in Lok Sabha.

OneIndia News