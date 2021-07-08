Jyotiraditya Scindia gets civil aviation, once headed by his father

Had Scindia remained in Congress he would have become CM: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, July 08: Jyotiraditya Scindia was on Wednesday made the union civil aviation minister, replacing Hardeep Singh Puri. Scindia's appointment comes at a time when the sector has been adversely impacted by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, the BJP top brass believes that a yound leader like Scindia can bring in new energy to make this sector dynamic amid the changing post-Covid world

"I express my gratitude to all the senior leaders for giving me this opportunity. I will try to keep intact the belief that they have shown in me," Scindia said today.

Cabinet Reshuffle: Amit Shah to be India’s first Co-op minister; Scindia gets civil aviation

Scindia, is the son of late INC politician Madhavrao Scindia, who too held the civil aviation portfolio under the PV Narasimha Rao-led central government between 1991 and 1993.

Scindia, who left the Congress in 2020 ahead of regime change in Madhya Pradesh, made a comeback in the Union Cabinet.

Born on 1 January 1971 in Mumbai, Scindia, is from the Scindia family that once ruled in Gwalior and is a former Member of Parliament, representing the Guna constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

His family has been into politics ever since his grandmother, Vijayaraje Scindia joined politics back in 1957 and won the Guna seat from the Congress Party. Within a decade, she too, had switched to Bhartiya Jan Sangh, which is the predecessor of the BJP.

In 1993, he graduated with an B.A degree in Economics from Harvard College, the undergraduate liberal arts college of Harvard University. In 2001, he received an MBA from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University.

Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 0:41 [IST]