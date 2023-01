Justice S A Nazeer always stood for what is right, says CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi, Jan 04: hief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday said Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who is demitting office, always stood for right and ensured justice is done. The CJI, who was sitting along with justices Nazeer and P S Narasimha in the ceremonial bench, commended the outgoing judge for his dedication and said he never allowed stress to get to him.

''Justice Nazeer doesn't belong to the class which would be neutral between right and wrong but he would find the right and stood for it and ensured justice is done. Unfortunately, I could not appear before him. But, I sat with him on Ayodhya matter and saw what a great statesman he is. I'm saving my important comments for the Supreme Court Bar Association farewell in the evening today,'' Justice Chandrachud said.

The CJI said there is a tradition on the cricket field that the skipper of the cricket team always allows the best performer on the field for that session to lead the way back to the pavilion. ''In that tradition, I would request Justice Nazeer to lead us back to the pavilion (chambers),'' Chandrachud said.

Justice Nazeer said he spent almost six years in the apex court as a judge and was feeling emotional on his last day.

''I am feeling a bit emotional. Thank you very much. It has almost been six years, one month short. I have enjoyed every bit here. You have all supported me, encouraged me, and taught me,'' Justice Nazeer said.

Justice Narasimha also shared his experience of working with Justice Nazeer.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Justice Nazeer always had a smiling face and his imprint will always remain.

Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Vikas Singh said Justice Nazeer has been extremely gracious while dealing with the bar and he always maintained pleasant atmosphere in the courtroom.

Justice Nazeer was born on January 5, 1958 and enrolled as an advocate on February 18, 1983. He practised in the Karnataka High Court of Karnataka and appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003 and as a Permanent Judge on September 24, 2004. Justice Nazeer was elevated as judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

