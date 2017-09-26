Justice (retired) G Sivarajan commission submits report in Kerala Solar panel scam

The commission headed by Justice (retired) G Sivarajan on Tuesday submitted its report in the high-profile multi-crore solar scam. One day before the deadline, the commission submitted its report to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The former judge was entrusted by the former United Democratic Front (UDF) government with the inquiry on October 23, 2013, after allegations of corruption in the multi-crore solar panel deal rocked the then Kerala government. While the report was to be submitted within three months of the allegations, the commission was given multiple extensions.

Sources privy to the report were quoted by the regional media that the commission has not detected any losses to the exchequer. Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's name cropped up in the multi-crore scam dealing a death blow to the image of his government. Chandy was questioned by the commission for 15 long hours at a stretch when he was the Chief Minister. Thereafter he has appeared more than half a dozen times to record statements.

The commission has questioned Chandy for 53 hours in total. Justice Sivarajan commission was also the first to issue an arrest warrant. The commission sought accused, Sritha Nair's, arrest after she refused to depose.

The commission has probed for four years with extensions of eight times. 353 sitting have been completed with 214 witnesses being questioned. Witness statements alone run up to 8,464 pages apart from documents pertaining to the deal that make up 972. The findings of G Sivarajan Commission hold political bearing and are important to decide the Congress' future in the state.

In 2013, a solar energy company, Team Solar, later learned to be dubious, was accused of allegedly collecting advance amounts from large number of people and investors by offering to make them business partners, or in the guise of installing alternate sources of energy and failed to deliver the goods. The scam gained prominence after Oommen Chandy's name figured in it.

OneIndia News