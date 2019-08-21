  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Justice Gaur who rejected Chidambaram’s plea had also trashed challenge to summons by Sonia Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 21: Justice Sunil Gaur of the Delhi High Court was in the news on Tuesday after he rejected a plea filed by P Chidambaram, seeking anticipatory bail in the INX Media case.

    Due to retire, this Friday, it was Justice Gaur, who had also rejected a plea challenging the summons issued against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

    Justice Sunil Gaur
    Justice Sunil Gaur

    In the National Herald case, Justice Gaur, while rejecting the plea had said that through clandestine and surreptitious transfer of lucrative interest, four shareholders in AJL, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, got rights to administer properties worth more than Rs 400 crore for a consideration of just Rs 50 lakh.

    Explained: Why HC rejected Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case

    While hearing the Chidambaram case, he said that this was a classic case of money laundering and granting bail would send a wrong message to society.

    Another high profile case heard by Justice Gaur recently was the one involving Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath. The case on hand involved an alleged bank fraud. His custodial interrogation is required for an effective investigation, Justice Gaur had said while rejecting the anticipatory bail plea filed by Puri.

    Chidambaram gets 2 hours time to appear before CBI in INX Media case

    The Delhi High Court website says, "born on August 23, 1957, a first Divisioner post-graduate, began his career in legal profession at Punjab and Haryana High Court in the year 1984 and in the year 1995 joined Delhi Higher Judicial Service. During his tenure in Delhi Higher Judicial Service handled civil and criminal cases including sensational Shivani Bhatnagar murder trial and had been Judge-incharge of Delhi Mediation Centre, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi, and was Judge-Incharge, Karkardooma Courts, Delhi. On April 11, 2008, he has been entrusted with higher responsibility upon being elevated as a Judge of Delhi High Court. Became Permanent Judge on 11.04.2012.

    More DELHI HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    delhi high court anticipatory bail rejected inx media case chidamabaram

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 8:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue