‘Justice for women’ sloganeering nationwide, RS condemns Hyderabad Vet's rape, murder

New Delhi, Nov 02: Massive outrage is continuing across the country. On Monday, All India Students Association (AISA) also hold a protest at Jantar Mantar over crimes against women, sloganeering "We want justice for women."

During the winter session of the Parliament today, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that no mercy should be given to rapists. No new bill, but political will is required.

He also said, "We should have nipped in the bud already. It's too late already."

Affected by the gruesome gang rape and murder of the Hyderabad 26-year-old veterinary doctor, Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan came up with an extreme statement during the Winter session of the Parliament today.

Rapists should be brought out in public and lynched says Jaya Bachchan

Jaya said in the Upper House, "I think it is time the people now want the government to give a proper and a definite answer."

The actress turned politician said called for strictest punishment for the perpetrators of such heinous crime.

The incident that has shocked the nation once again after seven years of Nirbhaya gang-rape case. Jaya also went on to suggest that the accused must be "lynched" in public view.

Hyderabad rape and murder case: Police asked to ensure time-bound investigation

She said, "People now want the government to give a definite answer. Is justice given? No justice yet in Nirbhaya case. These people should be lynched."