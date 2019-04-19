  • search
    Justice done: 2 naxals who killed BJP MLA gunned down

    Bhopal, Apr 19: Justice was meted out after two naxalites involved in the killing of a BJP MLA were gunned down by security forces.

    It may be recalled that the BJP MLA, Bheema Mandavi was killed along with four security personnel by naxalites in Dantewadda last week. The naxalites triggered an improvised explosive device, killing the MLA and the security personnel.

    P Sunderraj, deputy inspector general of police 9anti-naxal operation) informed that the two naxalites were killed in an encounter with a search party comprising commandoes of the district reserve group.

    The encounter took place in the village of Dailikarka at Dantedwada. Those killed have been identified as Linga and Vargese. Another naxalite was injured in the encounter and later arrested. The forces recovered a .315 bore gun from the site of the encounter.

    The police say that Vargese was in charge of the Malinger Area Committee and carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head. The others were members of a local squad that functioned under the committee.

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 8:17 [IST]
