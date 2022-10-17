Justice Chandrachud appointed as next CJI, swearing-in on Nov 9

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 17: Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Monday tweeted that President of India Draupadi Murmu has appointed Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) with effect from 9th November.

    He will take oath on November 9, a day after incumbent CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demits office on attaining the age of 65. While Justice Lalit has a brief tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years.

    President Draupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India effective from November 9. A tweet in this regard was shared by Union law minister Kiren Rijiju. Set to take over as the CJI in November 2022, Justice Chandrachud is a former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and former judge of the Bombay High Court.
    Justice Y V Chandrachud

    Next CJI Justice Chandrachud: A profileNext CJI Justice Chandrachud: A profile

    He is also the son of Justice Y V Chandrachud, the longest serving CJI. Born on November 11 1959, Justice Chandrachud's mother was a classical musician. He graduated with an honours in economic and mathematics and then obtained a law degree from the Faculty of Law at the University of Delhi in 19092 followed by a Master of Laws degree from the Harvard Law School.

    He became judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29 2000 until his appointment as the CJ of the Allahabad High Court. On March 13 2016 he was appointed judge of the Supreme Court.

    Some of his notable judgments are on the Indian Constitution, comparative constitutional law, human rights, gender justice, public interest litigation, criminal laws and commercial laws.

    Justice Chandrachud will demit office on November 10, 2024.

    X