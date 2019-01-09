  • search
    Justice Bedi report on Gujarat fake encounters won’t be under wraps says SC

    New Delhi, Jan 9: The Supreme Court has rejected a plea by the Gujarat goverment to keep the Justice H S Bedi report on fake encounters under wraps.

    The petitions were filed by veteran journalist, B G Verghese and lyricist, Javed Akhtar. They alleged that the case relating to the 22 encounters must be heard by the Supreme Court.

    Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also recorded that a report by former Supreme Court judge, Justice H S Bedi on the issue has already been filed in the court.

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, however intervened and said that the Justice Bedi report on the 22 fake encounters must not be made public. This needs to be dealt with a sense of responsibility, he added.

    The court allowed him to file an affidavit. When Mehta said that the matter should be posted following the Christmas break of the Supreme Court, the CJI refused to accede to the request. The matter has been posted for December 12.

    In March this year, the Supreme Court appointed committee had submitted its report in the court. The committee was appointed to probe alleged fake encounters in Gujarat between 2002 and 2007.

    The court had asked the committee to look into whether the encounters showed a pattern that people from the minority community were targeted as terrorists.

    The panel was set up after Akthar, Verghese and activist Shabnam Hashmi moved the court seeing a judicial probe against the Gujarat government.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
