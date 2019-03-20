‘Just for elections': Opposition slams Centre over Nirav Modi arrest

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 20: Opposition leaders on Wednesday called diamond merchant Nirav Modi's arrest mere symbolism ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Modi, who is wanted for allegedly duping the Punjab National Bank of over Rs 13,000 crore, was arrested in London on Tuesday.

"They (BJP) had only helped him flee the country, now they are bringing him back. They are bringing him back for the elections and will send him back after elections," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also Read London court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea, will be in custody till March 29

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted:

It’s amusing to see the BJP falling over itself to credit the PM with the Nirav Modi arrest while completely ignoring the fact that it was The Telegraph of London & it’s correspondent who found Nirav Modi, not the PM & his agencies. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 20, 2019

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, however, hailed the arrest as an achievement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You can run, but cannot hide from the country's #Chowkidar. As wheels of justice grind, after Vijay Mallya, fugitive Nirav Modi has been arrested in London. Clear sign that this is not the India which will allow economic offenders to loot the country & evade the long arm of law (sic)," Puri tweeted.

The BJP has been consistently under attack from the Opposition after Niram Modi managed to flee the country weeks before investigating agencies opened probe.

Fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi, prime accused In the Rs. 13,000-crore PNB fraud case, has been denied bail after his arrest in central London's Holborn area today. He will be in custody till March, 29--the next date of hearing.

Nirav Modi, and his uncle Mehul Choksi are wanted in India's biggest scam of over Rs 13,500 crore.