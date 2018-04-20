Just 27 days to go for me to become Karnataka CM: B S Yeddyurappa

B S Yeddyurappa who filed his nomination papers on Thursday sounded supremely confident that he would win the elections. His first reaction was in another 27 days, I will be the Chief Minister.

Yeddyurappa who was accompanied by Chattisgarh Chief Minister, Raman Singh and Union Minister, Ananth Kumar appeared confident and said that not just in Shikharipura, the BJP will hit the 150 mark in the Karnataka election.

After putting up a road show amidst much fanfare, Yeddyurappa took a dig at Siddaramaiah. Look at Siddaramaiah, he is stuck at Varuna and Chamundeshwari as he is not confident of winning his seat. The people of Varuna are unhappy with him and he is not confident of winning Chamundeshwari, he also said.

When asked about his own constituency, Yeddyurappa said that he could win it even if he does not campaign. The people know what I have done for them and they will never forget that, Yeddyurappa said.

He said that while Siddaramaiah was constrained to his constituency for the past four days, he, on the other hand, will be touring the state. I have been told to tour the state on my own and ensure that the party wins.

Yeddyurappa while terming the Siddaramaiah government as anti-farmer said that his government would go all out of its way to ensure that the farming community is benefited. My primary concern is the farmer, he says. Once we come to power we will allocate Rs 1 lakh crore for irrigation, he also said.

