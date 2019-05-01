Just 12 per cent of candidates are women in 5th phase of LS polls

New Delhi, May 01: There are 126 candidates with pending criminal cases contesting the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms says that out of the 668 candidates analysed, 95 have declared serious criminal cases against them.

6 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 3 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

21 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

5 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping (IPC Section-363) and Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder (IPC Section-364) , against themselves.

9 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A) etc., Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509) and Causing miscarriage without woman's consent (IPC Section-313) against themselves.

Among these 9 candidates,2 have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section 376) against themselves.

5 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Among the major parties, 22(46%) out of 48 candidates from BJP, 14 (31%) out of 45 candidates from INC, 9(27%) out of 33 candidates from BSP, 7(78%) out of 9 candidates analysed from SP, and 26(10%) out of 252 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 19(40%) out of 48 candidates from BJP, 13 (29%) out of 45 candidates from INC, 7(21%) out of 33 candidates from BSP, 7(78%) out of 9 candidates analysed from SP, and 18(7%) out of 252 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

20 out of 51 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

There are 184(28%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more.

Among the major parties 38(79%) out of 48 candidates from BJP, 32(71%) out of 45 candidates from INC,17(52%) out of 33 candidates from BSP, 8(89%) out of 9 candidates from SP and 31(12%) out of 252 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 5 election is Rs. 2.57 crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 48 BJP candidates is Rs. 6.91 crores, 45 INC candidates is Rs 8.74 crores, 33 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.32 crores, and 9 SP candidates have average assets of Rs 31.57 crores.

Other details:

208(31%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 343(51%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 113(17%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 3 candidates have not given their age.

79(12%) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 5 elections.