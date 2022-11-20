Judges reluctant to grant bail in heinous cases for fear of being targeted: CJI Chandrachud

New Delhi, Nov 20: Judges in the lower courts are reluctant to grant bail in heinous cases for the fear of getting targeted, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said.

"Higher judiciary is flooded with bail applications due to reluctance at grassroots to grant bail. Judges at the grassroots are reluctant to grant bail not because they do not understand crime, but there is sense of fear of being targeted for granting bail in heinous cases," ANI quoted CJI Chandrachud as saying a felicitation event organised by the Bar Council of India.

Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju, who was also present at the event, expressed concerns over several lawyers meeting the CJI regarding transfers.

"I heard some lawyers want to meet CJI regarding the transfer case. It can be an individual issue but if it becomes a recurring instance for every decision by the collegium which is supported by Government then 'Where will it lead to', whole dimension will change," Rijiju said.

The appointments of judges in the apex court has often been questioned due to lack of transparency as the judges decide among themselves.

The government does not have much role in the process as it can only order a probe by the the Intelligence Bureau (IB) if a lawyer is to be elevated as a judge in a High Court or the Supreme Court. It has raise objections but if the collegium suggests the same names, the government has to appoint them.

Recently, Justice Chandrachaud became the 50th judge of the Supreme Court of India on November 9 and succeeded Chief Justice UU Lalit. His tenure will end on November 10, 2024.

Story first published: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 13:54 [IST]