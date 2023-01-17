J P Nadda’s term as BJP likely to be extended by another year

JP Nadda's tenure as BJP President extended till June 2024

BJP will go to 2024 Lok Sabha elections under PM Narendra Modi and JP Nadda's leadership, Union Home Minister Shah said.

New Delhi, Jan 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the tenure of JP Nadda as National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024.

He expressed his confidence in PM Modi and JP Nadda's leadership, saying that the BJP will return to power in 2024. "I am confident that under the leadership of Modi Ji and Nadda Ji, BJP will win with an even bigger majority in 2024 and once again Modi Ji will lead the nation as the PM," ANI quoted Shah in a tweet.

Shah told reporters that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a former party president like him, moved the proposal of extending Nadda's tenure till June next year and the executive unanimously endorsed it.

The widely expected development underlines the party's preference for continuity as it gears up for the all-important Lok Sabha polls next year, expected in April-May. With Nadda set to lead the party during the Lok Sabha elections, he will be following the footsteps of his predecessor Shah, whose tenure was also extended so as to allow him to spearhead the organisation during the 2019 polls.

Have to win all 9 state polls: JP Nadda at BJP Executive Meeting

Shah also noted that the party won many state assembly polls under Nadda.

On Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that there was no discussion on JP Nadda's tenure extension at the first day of BJP's National Executive Meeting.

On being asked whether any discussions were held on the extension of BJP national president JP Nadda's tenure at the national executive meeting today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said "No discussion was held on that."

Nadda's tenure was set to expire on January 20.