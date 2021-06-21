YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus International Yoga Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JP Nadda to address BJP 'Kisan Morcha' meeting tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 21: BJP president J P Nadda will address the first meeting of the newly nominated national office-bearers of the party's 'Kisan Morcha' on Tuesday.

    JP Nadda to address BJP Kisan Morcha meeting tomorrow

    The party's farmer wing's spokesperson Manoj Yadav said in a statement the meeting will deliberate on countering opposition parties and some farm unions on their "misinformation" campaign against the three agriculture reform laws, which have drawn protests from a section of farmers. These laws will rid farmers of middlemen, he said.

    COVID-19 vaccine: JP Nadda slams Opposition over 'politicising' vaccination driveCOVID-19 vaccine: JP Nadda slams Opposition over 'politicising' vaccination drive

    The office-bearers will discuss various ways to inform people about the "pro-farmers" policies of the central government, he added. Senior party leaders B L Santhosh, who is general secretary in-charge of organisation, and Bhupender Yadav will also address the meeting.

    More JP NADDA News  

    Read more about:

    jp nadda bjp politics

    Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 19:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X