JP Nadda to address BJP 'Kisan Morcha' meeting tomorrow

New Delhi, Jun 21: BJP president J P Nadda will address the first meeting of the newly nominated national office-bearers of the party's 'Kisan Morcha' on Tuesday.

The party's farmer wing's spokesperson Manoj Yadav said in a statement the meeting will deliberate on countering opposition parties and some farm unions on their "misinformation" campaign against the three agriculture reform laws, which have drawn protests from a section of farmers. These laws will rid farmers of middlemen, he said.

The office-bearers will discuss various ways to inform people about the "pro-farmers" policies of the central government, he added. Senior party leaders B L Santhosh, who is general secretary in-charge of organisation, and Bhupender Yadav will also address the meeting.

Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 19:36 [IST]