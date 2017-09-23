Journalist, mother found dead in Mohali, SIT formed to probe murder

Senior journalist KJ Singh and his 94 year old mother found dead in Mohali | Oneindia News

A senior Punjab journalist KJ Singh and his mother were allegedly murdered by unknown assailants at their house in Mohali on Saturday.

Police believe to be a case of murder and has begun investigation.

As per Hindustan Times, Singh was found with his throat slit, while his mother, Gurcharan Kaur, is believed to have been strangulated.

Punjab: Senior Journalist KJ Singh and 92-year-old mother found dead at their residence in Mohali (visuals from outside their residence) pic.twitter.com/yKG4T8U3Os — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2017

"There were injury marks on their necks," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alam Vijay Singh told PTI.

On directive from Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Police set up SIT to probe the murder case, as per ANI.

The media fraternity in Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh strongly condemned the alleged killings and sought speedy arrests.

Singh was a former news editor of the Indian Express, The Tribune and The Times of India in Chandigarh.

(With agency inputs)