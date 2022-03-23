Journalist intimidation case: Salman Khan summoned by court

Mumbai, Mar 23: A local court in Mumbai has summoned actor Salman Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh on a complaint filed by a journalist in connection with a dispute in 2019, PTI reported.

Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan in his order on Tuesday noted that a police report in the matter stated that offences under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) are made out against the accused persons.

The court issued process/summons and posted the matter for further hearing on April 5.

Journalist Ashok Pandey had in his complaint sought criminal action to be initiated against actor Salman Khan and Shaikh, his bodyguard.

Pandey alleged that Salman Khan had snatched away his mobile phone while cycling on a Mumbai street when some media persons started clicking his photos.

Pandey has in his complaint alleged that Salman Khan had entered into an argument with him and then threatened him.

The court had earlier directed the local police station to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

In its order on Tuesday, the court said, "Keeping in view the self-speaking material on record, positive police report and other material on record, there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons."

The issuance of a process (summon) marks the beginning of criminal proceedings before a metropolitan or judicial magistrate on the basis of a complaint filed by an individual.

The magistrate court issues the process if it finds any substance in the allegations made in the complaint.

Once the process (summon) is issued, the accused persons have to appear before the court.

