Journalist, his kids dead; wife survives suicide attempt in Telangana

A journalist committed suicide by hanging himself in Telangana's Siddipet on Thursday. Before committing suicide, the man administered poison to his wife and his two children. However, neighbors rescued his wife and admitted to hospital.

The couple's 2 children, aged 3 & 5 years, were also found dead. Police suspected they were strangled by their father. According to media reports, Hanumanth Rao was a reporter for Andhra Bhoomi daily and is learned to have been depressed for some months now.

More details awaited.

