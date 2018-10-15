India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Journalist attacked in Mumbai, 4 arrested

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Oct 15: Police have arrested all four accused who attacked a journalist and his friend in Mumbai near Gamdevi police station on Sunday. 

    Mumbai-based journalist Herman Gomes
    Mumbai-based journalist Herman Gomes

    A private TV channel reporter Herman Gomes was attacked while returning home along with a friend in a taxi late Saturday night.

    Also Read: NIA seizes fake currency from the heart of Mumbai

    When he got out of the cab around 1.30 am on Sunday, he saw four to six persons waiting near his house in Gamdevi area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone-II) Dnyaneshwar Chavan told PTI.

    The motive behind the attack was not yet known, he said, adding an investigation was underway into the case.

    Also Read: Court orders attachment of Zakir Naik's Mumbai properties

    Journalists' associations in the city condemned the attack and alleged that police did not file the victim's complaint promptly.

    Read more about:

    mumbai maharshtra

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 9:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue