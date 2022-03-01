Josh, Lung Care Foundation & Mash Project Come Together To Educate Youth with #CancerseLadai Campaign

New Delhi, Mar 01: Josh and Mash Project Foundation came together to partner with Lung Care Foundation in association with Medanta Medicity Hospital, Gurugram to spread awareness on World Cancer Day about different kinds of cancers, their cure, and precautions.

Josh, India's fastest growing and most engaging short-video app and the MASH Project Foundation, an award-winning social enterprise that is enabling an ecosystem for social impact, have joined hands with Lung Care Foundation to organise the #Cancerseladai campaign from 4th February 2022, to educate the youth of tier 2 and tier 3 about Cancer and it's treatments.

Leveraging the power of short-video content, the campaign aims to create awareness among the audience, especially the youth and sensitize them regarding the need for education about cancer. The doctors also shared and bursted the myths around cancer and described it as a curable disease if diagnosed in time. The outreach for the videos were tremendous as the videos reached 140,000+ people and was liked by 44,000+ Josh Users.

The narrative of the campaign was to educate the youth about cancer, myths about cancer, and the possible cures of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Cancer is a disease which is widely being diagnosed in India now, so through sensitisation about it's growth, treatments for its cure, as well as post cancer care needs to be widely discussed with the youth.

The founder of Lung Care Foundation, Rajiv Khurana said, "The intensity and impact created by multiple Cancer ailments have been on the rise consistently in diverse age groups in India. There has been significant improvement in the way the disease is treated in all dimensions of cure and care. The joint initiative by Lung Care Foundation and MASH on the platform by JOSH is an attempt to create AWARENESS, AWAKENING and ACTION amongst people about Cancer through simple bytes of persuasive learning by the leading Doctors and Support Team from Institute of Chest Surgery, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram."

Dr. Harsh Vardhan Puri, Senior Consultant, Institute of Chest Surgery- Chest Onco-Surgery and Lung Transplantation, said, "When doctors at Medanta got to know about Mash Project's collaboration with Josh App we were very enthusiastic about this collaboration since scientific information related to cancer will reach tier 2 and tier 3 audience in the easiest language. The youth has downloaded the video in mass so the information has reached a medium which will help people to know which doctors to go and what devices needs to be used for the same."

About Josh

Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 115+ million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 56+ million DAUs (Daily Active Users).

About MASH Project Foundation

MASH Project Foundation is an award-winning social enterprise committed to building and empowering a global community of social changemakers. It works with national and international organizations to deliver high-quality social impact through its interventions on community building, capacity development and amplifying impact through campaigns and communication solutions.

