Josh celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #EkNumber Challenge

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 18: Celebrating its first anniversary, India's number one short video app, Josh has come up with a special challenge titled 'Ek Number', which will be spearheaded by two of India's most popular stars, actors Sonu Sood and Mouni Roy as well as Bharat's top influencers.

Josh, with 2 billion videos played has been ruling the social media platform with its mint fresh approach. Be it coming up with creative initiatives like #BlueWarrior to support the country during difficult times or teaming up with the biggest celebrities and brands, Josh has always been a step ahead of others with its out-of-the-box ideas.

#EkNumber Challenge

The Josh campaign kicked off on August 17, whereas the #EkNumber Challenge will go live on August 20 across the categories of dance, fashion, food, comedy and fitness. Sonu and Mouni are leading the #EkNumber Challenge across the five genres with the influencer Tribes of Josh also coming together to participate across eight languages of India.

The Tribes include some of the top influencers on Josh like Faisu, Sameeksha, Eshan, Madhura and Shadan and celebrities like KPY Bala, Kings United-Suresh, Ranveer Brar and Ruhi Singh. These influencers will be shortlisting the best 120 upcoming talents on Josh who will survive this 10-day streak with their unique content.

Josh users have to upload the #EkNumber videos using the following 6 hashtags:

#EkNumber

#EkNumberDanceStar

#EkNumberFashionStar

#EkNumberFoodStar

#EkNumberComedyStar

#EkNumberFitnessStar

What's the prize, you ask? Well, the winners will get a chance to enroll into Josh All Stars and be the next Ek Number content creator. What's more, the winners will get a BIG cash prize of up to Rs 50,000 each and stand a golden opportunity to rub shoulders with the top celebrities and role models!

To make the first anniversary of Josh even more hip and happening, the short video app has also come up with the 'Ek Number' music video, a rap rendition of the song 'Josh Mein Aaja' composed by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes.

Listen to the Ek Number Josh Anniversary Mix here!

Along with this, Josh has rolled out a Josh IG Filter to add more to the fun!

Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 22:19 [IST]