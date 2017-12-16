Joke of the year: Jaish terrorist dies in accidental blast, outfit claims martyrdom

The Jaish-e-Mohammad appears to be claiming martyrdom for almost everything. Take for instance this incident where a Jaish terrorist was found dead in Jammu and Kashmir.

Next to the body of this terrorist was a letter by the terror outfit. The letter read, " our fellow militant has attained martyrdom when a mine went off accidentally."

The body of the terrorist was found at Eidgah, Tral in South Kashmir. The police are investigating the incident and say that the letter had been left there by members of the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Several Jaish terrorists have been gunned down by the Indian Army in the past year. This year alone, over 200 terrorists have been killed by the security forces. This is the highest number of terrorists that have been killed in the Valley in the past seven years.

OneIndia News