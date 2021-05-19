Join national award winning actor Ashish Vidyarthi speak on Hope, the Foundation of Life

New Delhi, May 19: These are difficult times and all need a ray of hope to survive. Ashish Vidyarthi, a national award-winning actor who has worked across 11 languages in 200 plus films, and who has reinvented himself successfully as a prolific speaker and motivational interventionist, is providing exactly that.

His igniting talks and bespoke motivational workshops have impacted the lives of working professionals from over 200 organisations across the globe. He is coming to Pos Poss (Episode 6) on May 21 to speak on "Hope, the Foundation of Life."

Pos Poss stands for Positivity and explores Possibilities. The global edition of the talk series was launched to reach out to people across countries.

You can join the Zoom meeting to listen into Ashish Vidyarthi.

Positivity and Possibility: Pos-Poss Talks into its 40s this Friday

Meeting details:

Topic: 'Hope, the Foundation of Life'

By Ashish Vidyarthi, National Award-winning actor and Motivational Interventionist, on 21st May 2021, Friday @7pm IST

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88917475443?pwd=TXg3SnZMZGhOdGhDaGRlNGVud2xpUT09

Meeting ID: 889 1747 5443

Passcode: 123123

