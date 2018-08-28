  • search

Jobless man sues Employment Exchange for Rs 87 crore, gets punished with Rs 100 fine

    New Delhi, Aug 28: In an interesting order, a jobless man who sued the employment exchange for Rs 87 crore got away with a fine of Rs 100. The commission in its order directed the man from Panchkula to deposit the sum of Rs 100 with any registered charity of his choice within four weeks and then submit its receipt to the National Consumer Commission.

    The commission took note of the fact that Vijay Kumar who sought unemployment allowance had not fulfilled the requisite criteria and also based his case on false facts. It also took note of the fact that Kumar had not given any proof of filing an RTI application.

    The commission noted, "it is clearly evident that the complainant is attempting to misuse the statutory processes provided for for better protection of the interest of consumers to create for himself a 'nuisance value' in the Employment Exchange and its offices."

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 9:14 [IST]
