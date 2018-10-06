'Jo jhhooth hai wo jhhooth hi hai’: Nana Patekar on Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations

Jodhpur, Oct 6: Nana Patekar on Saturday denied he misbehaved with actor Tanushree Dutta on the sets of a 2008 film, calling her claims a "lie".

Patekar, who was shooting for upcoming film "Housefull 4" in Jodhpur, landed here Saturday.

"I said this ten years ago... a lie is a lie (Dus saal pehle bol chuka hoon, ab jo jhoot hai woh jhoot hai')," Patekar told reporters here at the airport.

Earlier Patekar had addressed the allegations against him and said "it's a waste talking" about it. The 67-year-old actor laughed off all the claims and said, "What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on set with me [at that time]."

The actor believes that media would "play up anything" on the controversy and he would see what could be done legally. "I'll see, it's a waste talking," he added.

The former Miss India brought charges of sexual harassment against veteran actor Nana Patekar. The alleged incident took place in 2008.

Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of Horn OK Please. Dutta claimed the actor insisted on adding an intimate dance sequence with her, which wasn't mentioned in her contract.

According to Tanushree, she was replaced by Rakhi Sawant in the film after she complained.

"When I had complained about the same to the producer-director and told them to ask him (Nana Patekar) to stay away from me, they didn't pay heed. Just because I was new to the film industry, whether or not it was required, let's do an intimate scene with her," Tanushree said.