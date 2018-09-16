  • search

JNUSU election 2018: Celebrations at JNU as United Left sweeps all four posts

    New Delhi, Sep 16: The United Left Alliance bagged all the four posts - president, vice-president, joint secretary and general secretary in JNUSU elections.

    After counting 3587 votes, United Left (SFI-AISA-AISF-DSF) is leading in all four central panel posts, by 804, 1114, 877, 561 votes respectively. While Left's N Sai Balaji has 1467 votes for the president's post, ABVP's Lalit Pandey has 663 votes. BAPSA and NSUI trail with 483 and 281 votes respectively.

    N Sai Balaji was elected as the President, Sarika Chaudhary as the Vice President, Aejaz Ahmed Rather as the General Secretary and Amutha Jayadeep as the Joint Secretary.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 14:31 [IST]
