JNUEE Results 2018 for MA, M.Sc, MCA declared: Check your results here

The result of JNU Entrance Examination 2018-19 for Master's programmes (where viva voce is not prescribed) has been declared on its official website - jnu.ac.in.

The result of JNUEE 2018-19 for Master's programmes like Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) is out and the candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations may now check their results from the official website.

Here are the steps to check your JNU MA, MSc and MCA entrance exam results:

Go to official website for JNU: www.jnu.ac.in

Click on the Admissions tab on the homepage.

Click on the link "JNUEE M.A./M.Sc./M.C.A. RESULT 2018-19"

Select your option to check the result (registration number or application number).

Log in with your application number and password.

Submit and check your result.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day