JNU Violence: FIR against 'unknown' ABVP students

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Delhi Police on Monday filed FIR against unknown Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students following a clash in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Ram Navami.

The police registered an FIR under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Further investigation is on to collect factual or scientific evidence and identify the culprits.

What happened on Sunday night

Two groups of students clashed at the Kaveri hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday.

While the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members stopped students from eating non-vegetarian food in the hostel and "created a violent atmosphere", the ABVP denied the charge and claimed that "'Leftists" obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami festival.

The JNUSU alleged that the ABVP, which is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), used "muscle power and goondaism" to create a ruckus, manhandling the staff and asking them not to prepare any non-vegetarian items.

The ABVP, however, rejected the JNUSU's allegations and claimed "Leftists' disrupted a pooja and havan organised by students on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The two groups, however, claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides.

The Left-controlled JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members.

The Left outfits claimed about 50 of their members were injured, while the ABVP said their 10-12 activists were hurt.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:54 [IST]