  • search
Trending Maharashtra Supreme Court Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JNU Students' Union to hold protest outside university campus during EC meeting today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 12: Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) will be holding a protest outside the university campus during the Executive Council meeting on Wednesday against the draft hostel manual.

    The students' union has been on a strike against the draft hostel manual, approved by the Inter-Hall administration, which it claims has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings. The draft hostel manual might come up for discussion at the Executive Council (EC) meeting on Wednesday and if approved, will be implemented.

    JNU Students Union to hold protest outside university campus during EC meeting today

    Since Tuesday was a holiday, the students continued with their strike but did not hold any protests, JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon said. On Wednesday, the students will be holding a protest outside the campus and submitting a memorandum of their demands to the EC members. They want the IHA meeting which was convened without their participation on October 28, where the draft hostel manual was passed, be held again.

    Massive protest in JNU over fee hike; V-C leaves campus under security

    The students want the EC members to raise the issue and ensure that the draft hostel manual is not implemented. On Tuesday, the students of FTII, Pune and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) expressed solidarity with the JNU students and staged protests. The students of Delhi University's Campus Law Centre also released a statement to condemn the alleged police brutality on JNU students who protested outside the varsity's convocation venue on Monday.

    The members of Left-affiliated All India Students' Association at Ambedkar University will also be holding a protest on Wednesday. On Monday, thousands of JNU students clashed with the police as their protest over the steep fee hike escalated, leaving Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' stranded for over six hours at the venue of the university's convocation. They were protesting outside the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) premises, the venue for the university's third convocation, which was addressed by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

    More JNU PROTESTS News

    Read more about:

    jnu protests jnu

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue