JNU student ends life by hanging from fan in hostel room, suicide note sent on mail

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 17: A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a hostel room inside the campus on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as MA English 2nd year student of JNU.

It is learnt that the English professor had called police informing them he has received a suicide note in his e-mail.

According to the preliminary enquiry, no foul play is suspected to be there in the incident. Meanwhile, further probe is underway.