  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JNU sedition case: Cops role complete, now over to Delhi govt says court

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: A city court hearing the 2016 JNU sedition case has observed that the city police's role regarding sanction was complete and it will now ask the Delhi government about the same.

    Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat made the observation after being told by police that sanction was an administrative action and the charge sheet can be filed without that.

    JNU sedition case: Cops role complete, now over to Delhi govt says court

    DCP of Special Cell of Delhi Police, Pramod Kushwaha, told the court that the agency has already sent a request to the Delhi government seeking sanction.

    JNU sedition case: Why was I bypassed asks Delhi law minister

    The court Friday pulled up the Delhi Police over non-appearance of the DCP, who was asked to file report in the case.

    The Delhi Police had earlier told the court that authorities were yet to give requisite sanctions to prosecute former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the case, and it would take two to three months to procure sanctions.

    On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

    The court had also sought a report from the deputy commissioner of police assigned to the case.

    More JNU News

    Read more about:

    jnu delhi government delhi police

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 9:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue