JNU gets its first woman VC

New Delhi, Feb 07: Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, a professor at Savitribai Phule Pune University has been appointed as the first woman vice chancellor or the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

"In exercise of the powers conferred upon him by the statutes of the JNU, the President of India in his capacity as the Visitor of JNU has been pleased to appoint Pandit as the VC of JNU, the Union Education Ministry said in a letter.

She has been appointed for a period of five years and she is the 13th VC of JNU. She is a professor in politics and public administration and will succeed Jagdeesh Kumar.

