Elections 2019

Elections 2019

    Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Khattar to stake govt formation claim

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 24: The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are in a position to form government in Maharashtra but uncertainity hangs over the Chief Minister's post. The BJP and Sena are likely to win around 155-160 seat which is far above the majority mark of 144, needed to form the government in Maharashtra.

    In Haryana, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party, but fell short of majority. The BJP is likely to win in 40 seats while the Congress may win 31, but it is the JJP which has emerged as the kingmaker.

    Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: BS Hooda to address media at 1 pm

    The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.

    Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: BS Hooda to address media at 1 pm

    Follow all the updates LIVE here:

    5:43 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Haryana Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij wins from Ambala. "100 percent we are forming the govt. in Haryana. Internal report says we have the majority," Vij says.
    5:26 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    The BJP to stake claim on government formation, say reports. Governor to meet ML Khattar at 6 pm today.
    5:24 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    I am very happy that the people have blessed me with so much margin and so many votes, says Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray.
    Political Heavyweights
    Bhokar
    Ashok Chavan
    CONG
    Bapusaheb Gorthekar
    BJP
    Vs
    Ashok Chavan, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra wins from Bhokar
    5:23 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    "Two results are shocking for us - Bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha constituency and Parli Assembly constituency. Our 6 ministers have lost, we will find out reasons tomorrow onward. Today's the day to celebrate our victory and let us do that, says Fadnavis.
    5:16 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said at the press meet,"15 independent MLAs have contacted me and they are ready to come with us. Others may also come but these 15 will come with us. Most of them are BJP or Shiv Sena rebels."
    Political Heavyweights
    Jhajjar (SC)
    Smt. Geeta Bhukkal
    CONG
    Dr. Rakesh Kumar
    BJP
    Vs
    Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal wins. Jhajjar is considered as the citadel of Hooda clan.
    5:09 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: We are going to go ahead according to what has been decided between Shiv Sena and us (BJP). What has been decided is something which you will get to know when the time is right.
    5:01 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    The 50-50 formula was decided. Discussions should be held and then it should be decided that who would be the Chief Minister, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
    Political Heavyweights
    Karnal
    Manohar Lal Khattar
    BJP
    Tarlochan Singh
    CONG
    Vs
    Manohar Lal Khattar wins from Karnal. In 2014, Khattar was a first-time MLA who emerged as a surprise chief ministerial pick.
    4:34 PM, 24 Oct
    The formula is 50-50. We had decided this with Home Minister Amit Shah, says Uddhav Thackeray.
    4:34 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Maharashtra Chief Minister & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at party office in Mumbai. As per official trends by the Election Commission, he is leading from Nagpur South West constituency. Speaking to media, Fadnavis said,''I’m thankful to the voters for coming out.''
    Political Heavyweights
    Kopri-Pachpakhadi
    Eknath Shinde
    SHS
    Ghadigaonkar Sanjay Pandurang
    CONG
    Vs
    Shiv Sena candidate Eknath Shinde wins from Kopri-Pachpakhadi.
    4:33 PM, 24 Oct
    It is good to know that Maharashtra Congress has won in the two consistencies that I campaigned, says Siddaramaiah
    4:31 PM, 24 Oct
    Thanks to all those who have voted for us. No doubt on mandates of the people and its clear who should be taking Maharashtra forward, says Uddhav Thackeray.
    Political Heavyweights
    Kothrud
    Chandrakant Dada Patil
    BJP
    Adv. Kishor Nana Shinde
    MNS
    Vs
    BJP candidate Chandrakant Dada Patil wins from Kothrud. Known to be close to party chief Amit Shah, Patil has been the number two minister in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet.
    4:31 PM, 24 Oct
    Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media. Six BJP-Sena ministers lose their seats in Maharashtra
    4:31 PM, 24 Oct
    Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media. Six BJP-Sena ministers lose their seats in Maharashtra
    Political Heavyweights
    Malegaon central
    Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique
    AIMIM
    Dipali Vivek Warule
    BJP
    Vs
    AIMIM candidate Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique wins from Malegaon central.
    4:29 PM, 24 Oct
    BJP internal meeting at 5 pm to discuss poll results.
    4:29 PM, 24 Oct
    Punjab bypoll
    Congress party has won 3 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has won 1 seat.
    Political Heavyweights
    Malegaon outer
    Bhuse Dadaji Dagdu
    SHS
    Dr. Tushar Shewale
    CONG
    Vs
    Shiv Sena candidate Bhuse Dadaji Dagdu wins against Dr. Tushar Shewale of Congress.
    4:28 PM, 24 Oct
    Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on being asked 'Do you give credit to Bhupinder Singh Hooda for Haryana?: 100%, to our party, to our party workers. We really won the show, with a little more effort we would have won.
    4:08 PM, 24 Oct
    PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister & BJP President Amit Shah will meet and address the party workers at the party headquarters this evening.
    Political Heavyweights
    Solapur South
    Subhash Deshmukh
    BJP
    Moulabi Bashumiya Sayeed
    CONG
    Vs
    Bharatiya Janata Party's Subhash Sureshchandra Deshmukh wins against Congress's Moulali Bashumiya Sayyed (Baba Mistri) from Solapur South Constituency.
    4:01 PM, 24 Oct
    Rajasthan bypoll
    Cong candidate Rita Chaudhary wins Mandawa bypoll in Rajasthan with a margin of 33,704 votes
    4:00 PM, 24 Oct
    The BJP government in Haryana had done a "brilliant job" in the past five years but there has been some communication gap between the party and the voters, senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.
    Political Heavyweights
    Sonipat
    Surender Panwar
    CONG
    Smt. Kavita Jain
    BJP
    Vs
    Surender Panwar of Congress wins from Sonipat.
    3:59 PM, 24 Oct
    UP Bypoll
    Samajwadi Party's Gaurav Kumar won the Zaidpur assembly bypoll seat defeating the BJP candidate. Kumar defeated BJP's candidate Amrish by a margin of 4,165 votes.
    3:58 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Dushyant Chautala, JJP said,''Counting of slips from a VVPAT is underway. As soon as I get certificate,I'll discuss with everyone,hold meeting with MLAs tomorrow and decide future course of action.Too early to say anything.I believe state wants change and JJP will bring it.''
    Political Heavyweights
    Yevla
    Chhagan Bhujbal
    NCP
    Sambhaji Sahebrao Pawar
    SHS
    Vs
    Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal wins. Bhujbal, currently out on bail in a money laundering case, had mostly campaigned for himself in Yevla.
    3:47 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    As per ECI data, BJP and Shiv Sena have the highest vote percentage in the state with 25.25 percent and 17.07 percent respectively. NCP is the third largest party with 16.81 percent votes while Congress has received 15.69 pervcent votes.
    3:44 PM, 24 Oct
    Gujarat bypolls
    Congress turncoat Alpesh Thakor loses. The OBC leader and Congress turncoat was seen trailing by about 4000 votes on Radhanpur seat.
    3:42 PM, 24 Oct
    Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said,''I haven't seen the latest trends, really happy at both (Haryana and Maharashtra). We also are happy about the fact that here in UP our vote percentage has increased.''
    3:42 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    NCP leader Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of former union minister Sharad Pawar, wins from Karjat Jamkhed, constituency
    3:40 PM, 24 Oct
    Maharashtra
    Former chief minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan won from Bhokar constituency.
    3:36 PM, 24 Oct
    Dushyant Chautala's JJP secures 7 seats
    3:32 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    BJP candidate Babita Phogat loses from Dadri. She said,''I thank people who supported me. The kind of respect they gave me, I am thankful for it. People trust the work by BJP and that's why they vote for the party. Independent candidate Sombir is leading from the seat.''
    3:31 PM, 24 Oct
    Haryana
    Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij won from his stronghold Ambala Cantonment seat defeating his nearest rival Chitra Sarwara, an Independent candidate.
    3:24 PM, 24 Oct
    ''I appreciate the trust and the faith and express absolute gratitude to people of Maharashtra for showing this faith in us,'' Supriya Sule further said.
    Maharashtra

    In Maharashtra, more than three thousand candidates are holding their breath as all preparations are in place to ensure a transparent counting process and declaration of results.

    The most important factor to watch out for in these elections will be whether the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power or whether the people of Maharashtra have voted for a change in guard as predicted by veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.

    Even though the voting percentage has seen a dip and despite the challenge thrown by rebel candidates, the ruling coalition is confident of crossing 220 seats.

    In the last polls, all the four main political parties had to contest separately with the BJP winning 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP managing to grab 41 seats.

    Haryana

    Similarly in Haryana, counting will start at 8 tomorrow morning. CCTV cameras are installed to keep a close watch on the counting process. Senior leaders of both main political parties BJP and Congress are claiming to form the government with full majority. The major political parties which are locked in a fierce battle for the 90 Assembly Seats are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party. Other parties in the running are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP and Swaraj India party. Here's a look at the major candidates to look out for:

    Meanwhile, re-polling at five booths of five assembly constituencies -Uchana Kalan, Beri, Narnaul, Kosli and Prithla is going on smoothly. More from our correspondent

    The political fate of many leaders including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many members of his Cabinet, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala will be decided today. The political fate of three high-profile sportspersons is also to be decided; these include Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

    Meanwhile, Counting of votes will be held for 51 assembly seats spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 haryana assembly elections 2019 counting

