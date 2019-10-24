News India live

Maharashtra & Haryana Election Results 2019 LIVE: Khattar to stake govt formation claim

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Oct 24: The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are in a position to form government in Maharashtra but uncertainity hangs over the Chief Minister's post. The BJP and Sena are likely to win around 155-160 seat which is far above the majority mark of 144, needed to form the government in Maharashtra.

In Haryana, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party, but fell short of majority. The BJP is likely to win in 40 seats while the Congress may win 31, but it is the JJP which has emerged as the kingmaker.

The voter turnout showed a slump this time. While Maharashtra registered a provisional voter turnout of 60.05 per cent until 6 pm, down from 63.08 per cent in 2014, Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.

Follow all the updates LIVE here:

Newest First Oldest First

Haryana Haryana Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij wins from Ambala. "100 percent we are forming the govt. in Haryana. Internal report says we have the majority," Vij says. Haryana The BJP to stake claim on government formation, say reports. Governor to meet ML Khattar at 6 pm today. Maharashtra I am very happy that the people have blessed me with so much margin and so many votes, says Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray. Maharashtra "Two results are shocking for us - Bypoll for Satara Lok Sabha constituency and Parli Assembly constituency. Our 6 ministers have lost, we will find out reasons tomorrow onward. Today's the day to celebrate our victory and let us do that, says Fadnavis. Maharashtra Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said at the press meet,"15 independent MLAs have contacted me and they are ready to come with us. Others may also come but these 15 will come with us. Most of them are BJP or Shiv Sena rebels." Maharashtra Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: We are going to go ahead according to what has been decided between Shiv Sena and us (BJP). What has been decided is something which you will get to know when the time is right. Maharashtra The 50-50 formula was decided. Discussions should be held and then it should be decided that who would be the Chief Minister, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The formula is 50-50. We had decided this with Home Minister Amit Shah, says Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra Maharashtra: Maharashtra Chief Minister & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at party office in Mumbai. As per official trends by the Election Commission, he is leading from Nagpur South West constituency. #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/2W63bVey1P — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019 Maharashtra Chief Minister & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at party office in Mumbai. As per official trends by the Election Commission, he is leading from Nagpur South West constituency. Speaking to media, Fadnavis said,''I’m thankful to the voters for coming out.'' It is good to know that Maharashtra Congress has won in the two consistencies that I campaigned, says Siddaramaiah Thanks to all those who have voted for us. No doubt on mandates of the people and its clear who should be taking Maharashtra forward, says Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media. Six BJP-Sena ministers lose their seats in Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media. Six BJP-Sena ministers lose their seats in Maharashtra BJP internal meeting at 5 pm to discuss poll results. Punjab bypoll Congress party has won 3 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has won 1 seat. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on being asked 'Do you give credit to Bhupinder Singh Hooda for Haryana?: 100%, to our party, to our party workers. We really won the show, with a little more effort we would have won. PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister & BJP President Amit Shah will meet and address the party workers at the party headquarters this evening. Rajasthan bypoll Cong candidate Rita Chaudhary wins Mandawa bypoll in Rajasthan with a margin of 33,704 votes The BJP government in Haryana had done a "brilliant job" in the past five years but there has been some communication gap between the party and the voters, senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said. UP Bypoll Samajwadi Party's Gaurav Kumar won the Zaidpur assembly bypoll seat defeating the BJP candidate. Kumar defeated BJP's candidate Amrish by a margin of 4,165 votes. Haryana Dushyant Chautala, JJP said,''Counting of slips from a VVPAT is underway. As soon as I get certificate,I'll discuss with everyone,hold meeting with MLAs tomorrow and decide future course of action.Too early to say anything.I believe state wants change and JJP will bring it.'' Maharashtra As per ECI data, BJP and Shiv Sena have the highest vote percentage in the state with 25.25 percent and 17.07 percent respectively. NCP is the third largest party with 16.81 percent votes while Congress has received 15.69 pervcent votes. Gujarat bypolls Congress turncoat Alpesh Thakor loses. The OBC leader and Congress turncoat was seen trailing by about 4000 votes on Radhanpur seat. Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said,''I haven't seen the latest trends, really happy at both (Haryana and Maharashtra). We also are happy about the fact that here in UP our vote percentage has increased.'' Maharashtra NCP leader Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of former union minister Sharad Pawar, wins from Karjat Jamkhed, constituency Maharashtra Former chief minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan won from Bhokar constituency. Dushyant Chautala's JJP secures 7 seats Haryana BJP candidate Babita Phogat loses from Dadri. She said,''I thank people who supported me. The kind of respect they gave me, I am thankful for it. People trust the work by BJP and that's why they vote for the party. Independent candidate Sombir is leading from the seat.'' Haryana Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij won from his stronghold Ambala Cantonment seat defeating his nearest rival Chitra Sarwara, an Independent candidate. ''I appreciate the trust and the faith and express absolute gratitude to people of Maharashtra for showing this faith in us,'' Supriya Sule further said.

Haryana While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the BJP in Haryana, one predicted a close fight between the saffron party and the Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) likely to play kingmaker. The counting will began at 8 am, Election Commission officials said. Counting of votes will be held on Thursday for 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. Rahul Gandhi on the other hand addressed 7 rallies in all. He addressed 2 in Haryana and just 5 in Maharashtra. Sonia Gandhi, the interim Congress chief did not address a single rally in both Haryana and Maharashtra. After returning as the Congress chief, she was to address her first rally at Haryana’s Mahendergarh. However the rally was called off and was addressed by Rahul Gandhi instead. The BJP’s star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a total of 16 rallies in all in both the states. He addressed 9 in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana. Among the top leaders who addressed rallies, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah led the pack. He addressed 18 rallies in Maharashtra and 7 in Haryana and the total tally stood at 25. Haryana In Haryana, the BJP is predicted to win 66 and the Congress 14. The INLD Akali would get 2 and others 8. Counting to begin shortly. Going by the overall numbers in Maharashtra and what the exit polls have suggested, the BJP and Shiv Sena would win around 211 seats while the Congress and NCP would end up with 64. The others are likely to bag 13 seats. Maharshtra Counting has begun and the BJP is leading from Colaba. Maharashtra Early trends: BJP leading in three seats. All the three seats were won by the BJP in 2014. Haryana Early trends: BJP leading from Kaithal. Maharshtra Early trends emerge from 16 seats. BJP leading in 10, Shiv Sena in 2, Congress in 1. Maharshtra Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading from Worli. He is the first from Thackeray family to face the electorate. Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar leading from Karnal. Haryana Congress party leads in Sonipat, Haryana. Haryana JJP's Dushyant Chautala leading. Dushyant during the poll campaign claimed that he was the true inheritor of his grand father OP Chautala's legacy. Haryana Congress Randeep Surjewala leading from Kaithal. Maharshtra Early trends: BJP leading in 33; Shiv Sena in 13; Congress 13 and NCP in 4. Haryana Early trends have emerged from 13 seats. Congress leading in 7 seats and BJP in 4. Haryana BJP's Kamal Gupta leading from Hisar. Haryana Congress ahead in terms of leads in Haryana. Congress leading in 8 and BJP in 6. Maharshtra BJP leading in 40; Sena in 16. Haryana Leads from 32 seats out. BJP leading in 18; Congress in 11. Maharashtra Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde leading. BJP leading in 40 and Shiv Sena in 22. BJP and Shiv Sena are in alliance at both the Centre and state. In the last assembly elections, both fought state elections seperately, but eventually joined hands as both did not get majority. The majority mark in 288 seats Maharashtra assembly is 145. Maharshtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading. The BJP leaders have maintained that Fadnavis is the party's CM candidate, but the ally Shiv Sena's stand on CM candidate has not been clear. Haryana Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading. Hooda was Haryana's Cm for two terms before BJP ML Khattar wrested the top post from Congress in 2014. Haryana #HaryanaAssemblyElections2019: Counting of votes underway in Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/kAhCf1IZQL — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019 Haryana Haryana Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij tells News 18 that the saffron party will win 75 of the 90 seats. BJP's clarion call for the Haryana polls was 'Ab ki baar 75 paar' (This time over 75). As per latest updates, Congress leads in 17 seats.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, more than three thousand candidates are holding their breath as all preparations are in place to ensure a transparent counting process and declaration of results.

The most important factor to watch out for in these elections will be whether the Mahayuti of BJP-Shiv Sena will return to power or whether the people of Maharashtra have voted for a change in guard as predicted by veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan are among the keenly watched candidates from Maharashtra.

Even though the voting percentage has seen a dip and despite the challenge thrown by rebel candidates, the ruling coalition is confident of crossing 220 seats.

In the last polls, all the four main political parties had to contest separately with the BJP winning 122 seats, Sena 63, the Congress 42 and the NCP managing to grab 41 seats.

Haryana

Similarly in Haryana, counting will start at 8 tomorrow morning. CCTV cameras are installed to keep a close watch on the counting process. Senior leaders of both main political parties BJP and Congress are claiming to form the government with full majority. The major political parties which are locked in a fierce battle for the 90 Assembly Seats are the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janata Party. Other parties in the running are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), AAP and Swaraj India party. Here's a look at the major candidates to look out for:

Meanwhile, re-polling at five booths of five assembly constituencies -Uchana Kalan, Beri, Narnaul, Kosli and Prithla is going on smoothly. More from our correspondent

The political fate of many leaders including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and many members of his Cabinet, Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala will be decided today. The political fate of three high-profile sportspersons is also to be decided; these include Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

Meanwhile, Counting of votes will be held for 51 assembly seats spread across 18 states where by-elections were held two days ago. The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster. A moderate turnout of 57 per cent was recorded in the by-elections held on Monday.