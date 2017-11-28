JKSSB releases list of job vacancies for 234 posts: Check full list here

The JKSSB has released a list of vacancies for 234 posts. The vacancy list released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board can be found here.
Candidates can submit their applications at the official website of JKSSB on or before 11 December 2017. Applications must be submitted at the online application submission website of JKSSB at ssbjk.in.
'Candidates are required to have a valid Email ID and Mobile Number for registering and creating login credentials.' Relevant documents supporting the eligibility of the candidate must hold validity till the last cut off date.
Vacancy list:
- Assistant Storekeeper cum Clerk: 161 posts in Department Of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs
- Junior Assistant: 21 posts in Department Of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs
- Information Assistant: 6 posts in Information Department
- Videographer: 2 posts in Information Department
- Mistry: 3 posts in Higher Education Department
- Steno Instructor: 2 posts in Higher Education Department
- Fitter: 2 posts in Transport Department
- Fisheries Development Assistant: 10 posts in Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department
- Assistant Jobber: 2 posts in Industries & Commerce Department
- Assistant Operator: 1 post in ARI & Training Department
- Re-Toucher Artist: 1 post in ARI & Training Department
- Library Assistant: 5 posts in Information Department
- Junior Health Inspector (computer): 1 post in Health & Medical Education Department
- Driver: 1 post in Health & Medical Education Department
- Junior Laboratory Assistant: 12 posts in Higher Education Department
- Library/ RR Assistant: 4 posts in Higher Education Department
