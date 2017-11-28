JKSSB releases list of job vacancies for 234 posts: Check full list here

The JKSSB has released a list of vacancies for 234 posts. The vacancy list released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board can be found here.

Candidates can submit their applications at the official website of JKSSB on or before 11 December 2017. Applications must be submitted at the online application submission website of JKSSB at ssbjk.in.

'Candidates are required to have a valid Email ID and Mobile Number for registering and creating login credentials.' Relevant documents supporting the eligibility of the candidate must hold validity till the last cut off date.

Vacancy list:

Assistant Storekeeper cum Clerk: 161 posts in Department Of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs

Junior Assistant: 21 posts in Department Of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs

Information Assistant: 6 posts in Information Department

Videographer: 2 posts in Information Department

Mistry: 3 posts in Higher Education Department

Steno Instructor: 2 posts in Higher Education Department

Fitter: 2 posts in Transport Department

Fisheries Development Assistant: 10 posts in Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department

Assistant Jobber: 2 posts in Industries & Commerce Department

Assistant Operator: 1 post in ARI & Training Department

Re-Toucher Artist: 1 post in ARI & Training Department

Library Assistant: 5 posts in Information Department

Junior Health Inspector (computer): 1 post in Health & Medical Education Department

Driver: 1 post in Health & Medical Education Department

Junior Laboratory Assistant: 12 posts in Higher Education Department

Library/ RR Assistant: 4 posts in Higher Education Department

