JKPSC KAS Final results declared on jkpsc.nic.in

The JKPSC KAS Final results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak from Surankote has topped the exam with 1514.33 marks while Aliya Tabassum from Kishtwar has grabbed the second position.

The preliminary examination for JKPSC was held on August 30, 2015 in which 12,145 candidates appeared in the examination. The main exam was conducted from February 11 to February 27, 2017.

Candidates can view their scores by visiting the official website - jkpsc.nic.in.

OneIndia News