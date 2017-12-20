JKPSC KAS Final results declared on jkpsc.nic.in

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The JKPSC KAS Final results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

JKPSC KAS Final results declared on jkpsc.nic.in

Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak from Surankote has topped the exam with 1514.33 marks while Aliya Tabassum from Kishtwar has grabbed the second position.

The preliminary examination for JKPSC was held on August 30, 2015 in which 12,145 candidates appeared in the examination. The main exam was conducted from February 11 to February 27, 2017.

Candidates can view their scores by visiting the official website - jkpsc.nic.in.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

jammu and kashmir, results

Story first published: Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 8:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 20, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.